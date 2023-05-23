Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Niagara police seek suspect after shots fired at Beamsville residence

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 11:32 am
Niagara regional police say multiple shots were fired at a home on Central Avenue in the Lincoln, Ont., area late Saturday night. View image in full screen
Niagara regional police say multiple shots were fired at a home on Central Avenue in the Lincoln, Ont., area late Saturday night. Don Mitchell / Global News
Niagara police say they are seeking a suspect following a shooting in Beamsville, Ont., Saturday.

Investigators say eight shots were fired by a man into a home on Central Avenue between John Street and Jackson Street around 11:30 p.m. on May 20.

“The house and an adjacent parked car were struck by the gunfire,” the Niagara Regional Police Service said in a release.

“The occupants of the home were asleep at the time of the shooting.”

No one was injured in the episode.

Police say the suspect drove in from Hamilton using a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle that would later return to the city after the shooting.

He’s described as a man with a “skinny build” and about 25 years old with braided hair and a dark sweatshirt.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is urged to call Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

HamiltonNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara RegionCentral AvenueJohn StreetLincolnBeamsvilleJackson StreetNiagara ShootingCentral Avenue Shootingshooting in niagara
