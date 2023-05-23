Niagara police seek suspect after shots fired at Beamsville residence

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say they are seeking a suspect following a shooting in Beamsville, Ont., Saturday.

Investigators say eight shots were fired by a man into a home on Central Avenue between John Street and Jackson Street around 11:30 p.m. on May 20.

“The house and an adjacent parked car were struck by the gunfire,” the Niagara Regional Police Service said in a release.

“The occupants of the home were asleep at the time of the shooting.”

No one was injured in the episode.

Police say the suspect drove in from Hamilton using a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle that would later return to the city after the shooting.

He’s described as a man with a “skinny build” and about 25 years old with braided hair and a dark sweatshirt.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is urged to call Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.