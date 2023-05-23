Man charged after woman sexually assaulted multiple times over several days in Lethbridge home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with a violent incident where police said a woman was held against her will and sexually assaulted multiple times over four days.

Police said officers were called to a residence in south Lethbridge on May 18 by a landlord who said he found an injured woman in the basement.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital to be treated for her extensive injuries. In a news release issued Tuesday, police said she remains in hospital.

Police investigated and identified a suspect. They said they believe the victim met the suspect somewhere outside the city earlier this month before he drove her to Lethbridge.

Police said they believe the victim was then taken to the residence where the assault took place. The investigation is still ongoing.

While police were at the residence, the suspect returned and was arrested without incident.

Bernard Alonzo Gibson of Lethbridge has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and failing to comply with bail conditions.

Police said Gibson was previously charged with sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement in connection with an incident in March where they say a woman was held against her will and assaulted for two days before she was able to escape.

Gibson is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.