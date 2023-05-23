Cambridge man, North Dumfries woman facing charges after woman stabbed

Waterloo regional police say two people are facing charges in connection with a stabbing in Cambridge over the long weekend.
On Sunday, emergency services were dispatched to Veterans Way at around 4 p.m. after a stabbing was reported, according to police.
Police found a 54-year-old Cambridge woman suffering from stab wounds. She was then transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, police say a 43-year-old woman from North Dumfries and a 32-year-old man from Cambridge were arrested.
Trending Now
They say the pair have been jointly charged with aggravated assault, while the woman is also facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.
More on Crime
- University of Idaho killings suspect gets not guilty plea entered by judge
- Kenneth Law case put over to next week following brief hearing
- Shooting that killed OPP officer in Bourget was not an ambush: accused man’s lawyers
- Convicted killer who escaped from federal prison caught after 4 years on the lam
Comments