Crime

Cambridge man, North Dumfries woman facing charges after woman stabbed

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 10:13 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police say two people are facing charges in connection with a stabbing in Cambridge over the long weekend.

On Sunday, emergency services were dispatched to Veterans Way at around 4 p.m. after a stabbing was reported, according to police.

Police found a 54-year-old Cambridge woman suffering from stab wounds. She was then transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police say a 43-year-old woman from North Dumfries and a 32-year-old man from Cambridge were arrested.

Trending Now

They say the pair have been jointly charged with aggravated assault, while the woman is also facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeWaterlooCambridgeCambridge crimeCambridge stabbingCambridge stabbing veterans wayVeterans Way Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

