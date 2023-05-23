Langford Fire responds to 7 fires in 7 days caused by cigarette butts

Send this page to someone via email

Over the course of a week Langford Fire Rescue was called to seven preventable fires due to improperly discarded cigarette butts.

The fire department is reminding the public about the importance of safely discarding cigarette butts and smoking materials as the province creeps further into wildfire season.

2:00 Long weekend problems for BC Ferries

In the post, Langford Fire says one of the calls was for a fire on a balcony which could have spread and put multiple townhomes at risk, had it not been discovered quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a reminder, gardens, planters, flower pots, combustible containers, etc are for plants, trees, flowers and NOT cigarette butts,” a tweet reads.

7 days 7 preventable fires Langford has attended. Each fire was the result of improperly discarded cigarette butts and or smoking type material. One of which was on a balcony that could have resulted in the loss of multiple townhomes. pic.twitter.com/6nKlf5A6yJ — Langford Fire Rescue (@LangfordFire) May 22, 2023

The local fire department also reminded people they can pick up free pocket ashtrays at Langford Fire Hall #1 at 2625 Peatt Road, at the front door.

This reminder comes at a time when the BC Wildfire Service introduced fire bans at various levels across the province.

Langford Fire still provides free reusable pocket ashtrays. This past week we attended 7 preventable fires all caused by improperly discarded smoking materials (Butts). https://t.co/hXbQfkhbxc — Langford Fire Rescue (@LangfordFire) May 22, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, there are 88 wilffires burning across B.C.