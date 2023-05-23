Langford Fire responds to 7 fires in 7 days caused by cigarette butts

Over the course of a week Langford Fire Rescue was called to seven preventable fires due to improperly discarded cigarette butts.
The fire department is reminding the public about the importance of safely discarding cigarette butts and smoking materials as the province creeps further into wildfire season.
In the post, Langford Fire says one of the calls was for a fire on a balcony which could have spread and put multiple townhomes at risk, had it not been discovered quickly.
“As a reminder, gardens, planters, flower pots, combustible containers, etc are for plants, trees, flowers and NOT cigarette butts,” a tweet reads.
The local fire department also reminded people they can pick up free pocket ashtrays at Langford Fire Hall #1 at 2625 Peatt Road, at the front door.
This reminder comes at a time when the BC Wildfire Service introduced fire bans at various levels across the province.
As of Monday, there are 88 wilffires burning across B.C.
