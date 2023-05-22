Cattle ranchers in B.C. facing financial struggles

Send this page to someone via email

For the Schweb family in the North Okanagan, it’s the time of year they get their cattle ready to go to the summer pasture. But this year’s not like the rest, as the Schwebs worry about the future of the industry.

“It’s hard to say what’s gonna happen in the next few years,” said Trudi Schweb owner of Schweb Family Cattle.

2:14 Community rallies around North Okanagan farms dealing with storm damage

The family has been farming for four generations and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. However, they’ve noticed that mindset changing for other ranchers in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot of people getting out of it right now because the prices are good on the mama cows. They’re finding that now’s the time, if they’re gonna downsize, now’s when they’re gonna do it,” said Trudi.

More established ranchers are stepping away from the farm as costs rise in this ever-changing industry, and that can lead to serious side effects within the next few years.

“We’re gonna have a lack of numbers. There’s not gonna be cows, especially in our province,” Trudi said.

1:53 No days off during calving season at one family ranch near Falkland

And it’s not any easier for new farmers stepping into the profession, as the cost of building their own ranch could come with a hefty bill.

“Just like anything whether it’s buying a house or starting a ranch or anything. You’re blessed if you have generations that pass things down. I think it’s definitely harder for anybody to get into this business,” said Cody Schweb.

Story continues below advertisement

Hans Sedlneir and his wife Helga have been helping the Schweb’s with their cattle for decades and say it’s not an easy transition for a new farmer.

“They put so much effort into everything they do to produce really good quality cattle and beef,” said Hans Sedlneir.

2:25 Natural disasters translate into feed shortages for B.C. ranchers

The Schweb family has owned their ranch for over 50 years and will continue to hand the reins to the next generation. Including to four-year-old Macy who just can’t get enough of the animals.

“I just love the range,” Macy said.

The family hopes they can inspire other kids like Macy to take an interest in ranching and they’ll be doing so at this year’s BC Cattlemen’s Association Convention.

“We’re doing our best to make it so it’s really enjoyable for the kids. Maybe they’ll say, ‘Well I want to have a farm one day right or I want to join 4H.’ There’s lots of opportunity,” said Trudi.

Story continues below advertisement

The convention takes place May 25 to 27 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.