Man threw hot coffee at Toronto drive-thru server, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a drive-thru worker in Toronto by throwing hot coffee on them.

It was around 4:45 a.m. on May 18, when a man reportedly walked up to a drive thru window near Sheppard Avenue East and Yorkland Boulevard.

He asked for coffee and got into an argument with the server who pointed out he was not in a car, according to Toronto police.

The server, not wanting to escalate the late-night disagreement, decided to allow the man to buy a coffee. Police said that he threw his hot drink at the female server as soon as it was made.

Toronto police said she suffered severe burns on her arms and back that required medical attention.

The man then fled the area on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police describe him as aged 30 to 35 and around five-feet, eight-inches tall. He has medium long curly hair to his neck and appeared to have a thin build.

He wore white clothes and a black jacket, according to police.