Crime

Man threw hot coffee at Toronto drive-thru server, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 4:00 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a drive-thru worker in Toronto by throwing hot coffee on them.

It was around 4:45 a.m. on May 18, when a man reportedly walked up to a drive thru window near Sheppard Avenue East and Yorkland Boulevard.

He asked for coffee and got into an argument with the server who pointed out he was not in a car, according to Toronto police.

The server, not wanting to escalate the late-night disagreement, decided to allow the man to buy a coffee. Police said that he threw his hot drink at the female server as soon as it was made.

Toronto police said she suffered severe burns on her arms and back that required medical attention.

The man then fled the area on foot.

Toronto police describe him as aged 30 to 35 and around five-feet, eight-inches tall. He has medium long curly hair to his neck and appeared to have a thin build.

He wore white clothes and a black jacket, according to police.

Toronto police released an image of the suspect wanted in relation to the investigation around It was around 4:45 a.m. on May 18 when a man reportedly walked up to a drive-thru window near Sheppard Avenue East and Yorkland Boulevard.
Toronto police released an image of the suspect wanted in relation to the investigation around It was around 4:45 a.m. on May 18 when a man reportedly walked up to a drive-thru window near Sheppard Avenue East and Yorkland Boulevard. TPS / Handout
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTPSDrive ThruSheppard AvenueToronto drive-thru attackYorkland Boulevard
