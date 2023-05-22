Menu

Share

Share

Niagara police investigate stabbing at campground

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 10:27 am
NRP investigate stabbing at local campground View image in full screen
Man stabbed at Sherkston Shores campground during May long weekend. Don Mitchell / Global News
Police in Port Colborne are looking for someone involved in a stabbing at a campground on Saturday.

Niagara Regional Police officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a stab wound after they were called to Sherkston Shores campground around 10:30 p.m.

He was taken to hospital to be treated.

Police say it appears there had been a fight near the basketball court and when security got there most of the people involved had fled.

Trending Now

One person was arrested but has since been released without charge. Detectives are now looking for a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information can contact police at  905-688-4111 option 3, ext. 1009046, or provide a tip to Crimestoppers.

 

