Crime

Woman wanted after break-in at Toronto business

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 8:20 am
Woman sought in Logan Avenue break in
Toronto police said a woman broke into a business in the area of Logan Avenue and Queen Street East early Wednesday. Handout / Toronto Police
A woman is wanted after a break-in at a Toronto business last week.

Toronto police said at around 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman broke into a business in the area of Logan Avenue and Queen Street East.

Investigators have since released a security image of a suspect.

Police said the woman was last seen wearing a blue and grey baseball cap, a dark-coloured jacket and pants, “Mechanic” branded gloves, as well as blue and grey running shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

