Woman wanted after break-in at Toronto business

A woman is wanted after a break-in at a Toronto business last week.
Toronto police said at around 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman broke into a business in the area of Logan Avenue and Queen Street East.
Investigators have since released a security image of a suspect.
Police said the woman was last seen wearing a blue and grey baseball cap, a dark-coloured jacket and pants, “Mechanic” branded gloves, as well as blue and grey running shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
