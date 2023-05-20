Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Calgary firefighters respond to house fire in northeast

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 20, 2023 7:33 pm
File: The Calgary Fire Department shoulder crest. View image in full screen
Calgary fire crews responded to a structure fire in the northeast neighbourhood of Castleridge on Saturday afternoon. Jessika Guse, Global News
Calgary fire crews responded to a structure fire in the northeast neighbourhood of Castleridge on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Fire Department release, crews responded to the fire at around 1:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Castleglen Way N.E. Two additional fire trucks were dispatched to make sure adequate resources were on scene.

Firefighters saw significant smoke and fire from the exterior of the roof of a two-storey residential home. The flames were touching a second home when crews arrived. Both homes were considerably damaged from the fire, the CFD said.

Firefighters immediately began to fight the flame aggressively and searched the source home. One water tower was also set up to assist in the firefighting.

Calgary police helped control traffic and crowds at the scene. ATCO and Enmax were dispatched to make sure there were no hazards to natural gas and electrical services.

Fire crews and a fire investigator stayed behind to make sure all flames have been extinguished. The cause of the flame is under investigation.

Calgary Police ServiceFireHouse FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDCalgary House Fire
