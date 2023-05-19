Plans in motion for large-scale power storage facility in Napanee, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

While it’s still in the early stages, Atura Power’s proposed Napanee power storage facility project would bring the power to Napanee in a big way.

Greater Napanee Mayor Terry Richardson said the proposal is relatively simple.

Atura Power, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, wants to build a 250-megawatt power storage facility alongside its existing power generation facility west of Kingston.

“It makes sense to have it right on that site where they are, where they’re generating the power. They can store the power and put the power to use in the future if they need to,” Richardson said.

The proposal came before Greater Napanee Town council in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Richardson said that he and council had some very “robust” conversations about the project before approving it in principle.

“There was a number of questions about the safety of the facility, obviously, whether it’s accessible or not, so there was a number of broad questions,” he said.

Richardson said he supports the project because he believes it will be good not only for the province, but for the town of Greater Napanee and its residents.

“If we have the ability to both store it and draw upon those storages, I think it will be a benefit so that we don’t experience any blackouts or brownouts on those hot summer days,” he said.

A draft site plan was included in the January report to council.

The report said the storage facility will be set back as far as possible from a road that goes past the site to help address safety concerns.

While council did give the project initial approval, it could be a while before it comes to fruition.

“Now, what will happen is that the provisions of site plans and things will have to be looked at in the very near future,” Richardson said.

Story continues below advertisement

If the project continues checking all of the boxes for Napanee Town council, construction could begin next year and be complete in 2026.