Inspection stations set up for watercraft users in Manitoba ahead of long weekend

The Victoria Day long weekend is edging ever closer. Ahead of celebrations, the Manitoba government is reminding residents to keep bodies of water clean.

Users of watercraft are asked to keep their crafts and equipment clean, drained, and dried. Watercraft must also be decontaminated if they are used in zones set up to control invasive aquatic species.

Inspection stations have been set up in Headingley, Selkirk, Eriksdale, The Pas, and Wabowden. Stations in other locations will open in coming weeks. Watercraft being transported on land must stop at all inspection stations on their route.

Natural Resources Minister Greg Nesbitt says maintaining the quality and quantity of water resources is critical for the environmental, economic, and social well-being of Manitobans.

“The Victoria Day long weekend is regarded by many people as the unofficial kickoff to summer and we encourage Manitobans to be vigilant to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species,” Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt said the stations help watercraft users comply with requirements to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species.

Further information about the species and watercraft inspection stations can be found online at www.manitoba.ca/stopais.