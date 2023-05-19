Broadway in downtown Winnipeg slated for green renewal

Send this page to someone via email

Out with the old, in with the new.

The City of Winnipeg has announced its plans to replace and protect the tree canopy on its Broadway corridor over the next few years.

Approximately 76 trees will be planted to replace approximately 86 trees that need to be removed from the downtown strip ahead of the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons due to rot and disease, a city spokesperson confirmed.

Eight trees will be preserved and protected, while the new tree canopy will be planted in “enhanced planting systems,” the spokesperson said.

The project is getting a cash injection from the federal government through its Natural Infrastructure Fund to the tune of $3 million, while the city will pony up the other $2.3 million needed for the schedule.

The trees to be removed are part of the city’s five-year Downtown Pavement Renewals Project. According to the city’s website, other work to be completed on Broadway this year includes replacing road pavement and adding an asphalt overlay and installing new concrete sidewalks.

The downtown renewal project is a five-year plan which sees major work done on the city’s core. It is due to wrap up projects next year.

A public engagement about the city’s tree canopy commenced in 2020 to study and present options to protect trees from Dutch elm disease and emerald ash borer infestation.

Dubbed the Urban Forest Strategy, two of its targets are to have one tree replaced for every tree removed, and have no more than 1.5 per cent of public tree loss on an annual basis. The City expects to present an updated draft of its strategy to council in the coming months.

The City is also working with the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ to upgrade the corridor via improvements to the Broadway Centennial Fountain and the addition of benches, bike racks and garbage cans.