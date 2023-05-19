Menu

Crime

Guelph man loses $250 in 2nd sextortion scam reported this week: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 19, 2023 10:52 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Guelph police
Guelph police are reminding the public to be careful when speaking with someone they don’t know on the phone or online after a second sextortion scam this week.

On Thursday, police said a 44-year-old man reported he had been talking to someone he thought was a woman on social media.

Investigators said the suspect threatened to share intimate photos he had sent to them unless he paid money.

The victim e-transferred $250 and contacted authorities.

Trending Now

A similar situation was reported earlier this week after police say another man sent $700 in e-transfers and prepaid gift cards.

Police said suspects performing these scams are in another country and due to the technology being used, it’s difficult to track them and the lost money is nearly impossible to recover.

