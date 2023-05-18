SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Alberta wildfires: Bothered by smoke? An N95 mask is best, experts suggest

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires: Smoke triggers air quality warnings across province'
Alberta wildfires: Smoke triggers air quality warnings across province
With dozens of wildfires burning across Alberta, a shift in the wind has pushed forest fire smoke throughout the province. Heather Yourex-West reports on the worsening air quality, how long the smoke could stick around, and the message to Albertans.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As air quality due to wildfire smoke remains poor in parts of Western Canada, health experts are advising people to stay inside as much as possible.

But they say if you need to be outside, wear a mask.

Calgary respirologist Dr. Alex Chee says N95 masks do the best job of filtering out smoke particles.

But if people only have surgical masks, he says that’s better than nothing.

Chee says wildfire smoke can cause both lung and heart problems.

He says children and vulnerable adults should stay inside until there’s no longer a smell of smoke in the air.

There are things people can use to reduce the smoke’s effect, says Dr. Anne Hicks, a pediatric respirologist and assistant professor at the University of Alberta.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re a bit fortunate. Because of the pandemic, a lot of people have added HEPA filtration or MERV filtration to their businesses, which means we have more safe places to be indoors.

“An N95 or similar quality mask will filter out a lot of the larger air particles.”

With files from Global News

More on Canada
WildfireWildfiresAlberta WildfiresAlberta wildfireAir QualityWestern CanadaWildfire Smoken95Alberta Air QualityAlberta wildfire smokeAir Quality Warning
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers