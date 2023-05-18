Northern Ontario First Nation files lawsuit against province, feds, over land claim

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario First Nation has filed a lawsuit against the province and the federal government alleging a large swath of its land was stolen.

Garden River First Nation alleges the predecessors of the federal and provincial governments coerced it to sign a treaty that gave up its land.

Chief Andy Rickard claims the governments took 70 per cent of the First Nation’s land in a treaty signed in 1859.

Rickard and dozens of other band members have descended upon Queen’s Park today to mark the launch of the suit.

Rickard says he is hoping the legal challenge prompts discussion with the province.

Garden River is looking to reclaim land east of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The province did not immediately respond to request for comment.

