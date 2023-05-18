Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Northern Ontario First Nation files lawsuit against province, feds, over land claim

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'First Nations leaders removed from Ontario legislature after shouting at Ford for meeting'
First Nations leaders removed from Ontario legislature after shouting at Ford for meeting
First Nations leaders removed from Ontario legislature after shouting at Ford for meeting – Mar 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Ontario First Nation has filed a lawsuit against the province and the federal government alleging a large swath of its land was stolen.

Garden River First Nation alleges the predecessors of the federal and provincial governments coerced it to sign a treaty that gave up its land.

Chief Andy Rickard claims the governments took 70 per cent of the First Nation’s land in a treaty signed in 1859.

Rickard and dozens of other band members have descended upon Queen’s Park today to mark the launch of the suit.

Rickard says he is hoping the legal challenge prompts discussion with the province.

Garden River is looking to reclaim land east of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The province did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Ojibways drummers of Garden River First Nation are shown at the entrance of Ontario Legislature, as they bring their historical land claim, an 1850 Treaty Promise, to Queen’s Park in Toronto on Thursday May 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Ojibways drummers of Garden River First Nation are shown at the entrance of Ontario Legislature, as they bring their historical land claim, an 1850 Treaty Promise, to Queen’s Park in Toronto on Thursday May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
OntarioFirst NationsOntario governmentFederal GovernmentLawsuitontario first nationGarden River First NationNothern OntarioGarden River First Nation lawsuitOntario First Nation lawsuit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers