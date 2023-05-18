Airdrie RCMP seek information in assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Airdrie, Alta., are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in an assault.

On May 16 around 5:30 p.m., Airdrie RCMP were called to a Prairie Springs home when the homeowner reported a suspicious man at the front door.

The man began walking away as the resident parked their vehicle. The resident approached the man, who said he was offering window and siding washing. The man did not have window washing equipment or sales material.

The man then assaulted the resident, who sustained minor physical injuries. Police say this man had also been in the area on May 13, around 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as a man believed to be in his 20s with short, parted red hair. On May 16, he was wearing a green T-shirt, black shoes, burgundy pants and a black Calgary backpack. On May 13, he was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and the same Calgary backpack.

Anyone with information about this investigation, is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP.