Crime

Airdrie school playground set ablaze, RCMP seek suspected arsonist

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 11:59 am
Airdrie playground fire View image in full screen
Damage to the playground at Ecole Edwards Elementary School after an early morning fire on May 2. Airdrie RCMP
RCMP in Airdrie are seeking whoever set a school playground on fire early Tuesday.

Fire crews and Mounties were called to Ecole Edwards Elementary School in the 200 block of Jensen Drive N.E. shortly after 12:30 a.m. after a fire was started on the rubber surface of the playground.

Investigators suspect the fire was deliberately ignited.

Trending Now

The fire was extinguished but the playground was significantly damaged and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Anyone with information or video can contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

