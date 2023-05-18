Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man faces charges after selling, trading guns to gang member

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 11:36 am
Winnipeg police have arrested a man for purchasing then illegally selling or trading firearms and ammunition. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have arrested a man for purchasing then illegally selling or trading firearms and ammunition. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is facing weapons charges after a lengthy investigation revealed he purchased and sold guns to a known gang member over the past two years.

Winnipeg police say their firearms investigations and enforcement unit (FIEU) underwent a months-long investigation involving the straw purchase of multiple firearms and ammunition.

A straw purchase is the purchase of a firearm by a licensed buyer with the intention of handing it off to someone who can’t pass a required federal background check or doesn’t want their name attached to the purchase.

The investigation, which began in March, determined firearms and ammunition were purchased from a local business. The buyer then sold them to a known gang member between July 2021 and November 2022. Some of the firearms were also traded for drugs.

Click to play video: 'More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP'
More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP

The weapons involved in the straw purchase include six .22 calibre rifles and one 9 mm calibre rifle. Various ammunition was also sold or traded.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On May 16 FIEU, RCMP and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team executed a search warrant at an Inwood, Man., residence and located a cellphone, a Firearms Possession Acquisition Licence (PAL) card, a .50 calibre rifle with ammunition and a rifle-style pellet gun.

A 23-year-old man faces two counts of weapons trafficking. He has since been released.

More on Crime
CrimeWinnipeg policeInvestigationGunsweapons chargesIllegal GunsGang Memberstraw purchase

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers