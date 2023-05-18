Winnipeg man faces charges after selling, trading guns to gang member

A Winnipeg man is facing weapons charges after a lengthy investigation revealed he purchased and sold guns to a known gang member over the past two years.
Winnipeg police say their firearms investigations and enforcement unit (FIEU) underwent a months-long investigation involving the straw purchase of multiple firearms and ammunition.
A straw purchase is the purchase of a firearm by a licensed buyer with the intention of handing it off to someone who can’t pass a required federal background check or doesn’t want their name attached to the purchase.
The investigation, which began in March, determined firearms and ammunition were purchased from a local business. The buyer then sold them to a known gang member between July 2021 and November 2022. Some of the firearms were also traded for drugs.
The weapons involved in the straw purchase include six .22 calibre rifles and one 9 mm calibre rifle. Various ammunition was also sold or traded.
On May 16 FIEU, RCMP and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team executed a search warrant at an Inwood, Man., residence and located a cellphone, a Firearms Possession Acquisition Licence (PAL) card, a .50 calibre rifle with ammunition and a rifle-style pellet gun.
A 23-year-old man faces two counts of weapons trafficking. He has since been released.
