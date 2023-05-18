Menu

Crime

Residents warned to be wary of paving scammers in Nottawasaga area, police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 10:20 am
OPP file photo. View image in full screen
OPP file photo. Global News
The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents about a fraud scam involving an asphalt company in the Angus and Essa Township area.

Police warn that an “illegitimate company” is operating in the area, attempting to defraud members of the community by offering reduced asphalt services.

They say the alleged scammers are representing themselves by the name of “Icon” or “Ikon.”

After entering into a verbal agreement, police say the individuals begin working on or damaging the driveway.

“The scammers are skilled at communicating quickly in a tactic to make the consumer feel rushed into a decision to purchase the asphalt. They are offering low-cost paving as they have a ‘surplus’ of asphalt from roadwork,” OPP said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Driveway scam: They dig before you agree'
Driveway scam: They dig before you agree

Police say the people are giving estimates and then completing the jobs without paperwork or providing written quotes or receipts.

Nottawasaga OPP say the crew is comprised of all males who are operating newer model dark Ford F150 pickup trucks.

Anyone who may have camera footage of them is asked to report it to police.

Police remind citizens that they should always read over thoroughly all written contracts before signing them and get a family member to review them.

Officers also recommended asking for references from other customers to ensure quality of the work and that people reaserch the company and consider getting multiple quotes before starting work.

Police say legitimate businesses will be happy to provide you with information on their services.

Nottawasaga OPP believe that there may be other victims within our community, and are asking people to call 1-888-310-1122 to report the fraud.

