20-year-old e-scooter rider dies in Oshawa, Ont. crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was riding an electric scooter in Oshawa, Ont., has died after she was struck by a vehicle, police say.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to a crash on Harmony Road North near Taunton Road East in Oshawa around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they found a 20-year-old woman with “extensive injuries” at the scene, and paramedics transported her to hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators believe the collision happened when a black pickup truck exited a gas station on the corner of the intersection and struck the woman and her scooter.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.