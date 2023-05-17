New Calgary pet advocacy centre to offer support to owners facing hardship

Calgary-based charity Parachutes for Pets is expanding in a big way.

The organization unveiled a space for a brand new advocacy centre that will focus on being a wellness hub for pets whose owners may be facing financial difficulty.

Founder Melissa David provided supporters with a tour which includes a thrift store where the public can donate goods.

“Maybe their pets passed on, maybe their pets have outgrown some things. We want to keep it out of the landfill and allow the public to purchase it at a reduced rate,” David explained.

The facility contains a large room that will be transformed into an indoor dog park for pet owners who are homeless. It will act as a drop-in centre during inclement weather.

David says staff are being trained by professionals prior to opening. “We’re very confident it will be a safe space and much needed because we don’t have any pet friendly shelters in Calgary.”

Story continues below advertisement

Clients will also be given the chance to access special programs, like access to veterinarians, nutritionists and trainers. There’s also a room, sponsored by Calgary Flame Mikael Backlund, that will help foster children keep their pets, something seldom possible previously when children are transitioning from home-to-home. David is confident the centre will help. “Since 2021, we’ve helped 117 foster kids in Calgary take their pets when they’re removed from their homes.”

Gabrielle Crawford is a senior on a fixed income whose pug Lola was diagnosed with severe allergies. Monthly shots cost $85 and special dog food costs $95 per bag. Crawford turned to the charity for support. “She provided me with some recipes to make where I could make my own food that would help. not only that but she provided me with a bag of the expensive dog food,” Crawford said with a smile.

It’s hoped a new centre will be a one-stop-shop and help even more Calgarians who find themselves in a position like Crawford. “I know there are people in worse positions than me and they need all the help they can get.” The senior plans to give back by volunteering.

Also volunteering is veterinarian Dr. Cody Creelman who regularly opens his clinic to the charity. ” Volunteer our time, volunteer our space and Parachute for Pets brings in people who are in need, pets that are in need.”

The Parachutes for Pets Advocacy Centre is slated to open at its location in the 6100 block of 1A Street S.W. in mid-September.