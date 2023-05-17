Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Brampton collision sends 2 women to trauma centre: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 6:15 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two women have been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News the incident occurred in the Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive at around 10:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said two vehicles collided.

Trending Now

According to police, two women were taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are currently listed in serious, but stable condition.

More on Toronto
More on Canada
CrimeCollisionpeel regional policeBramptonCar crashPRPBrampton Collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers