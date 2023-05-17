Brampton collision sends 2 women to trauma centre: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two women have been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News the incident occurred in the Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive at around 10:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said two vehicles collided.

According to police, two women were taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are currently listed in serious, but stable condition.