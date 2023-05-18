Victoria Day 2023: What’s open and closed in London

The unofficial start of summer is on the horizon and with it, several closures to watch out for in the London, Ont., region.
Here’s a list of what is open and closed this Victoria Day long weekend, as well as what special activities are planned.
Pharmacy/shopping
- Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed on Victoria Day except for the locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (inside Sherwood Forest Mall), which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, and the location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W., which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the holiday Monday.
- All Rexall locations in London will be open over the long weekend. Check for individual store hours.
- Westmount Shopping Centre, White Oaks Mall and CF Masonville Place will all be closed on Victoria Day.
Food and drink
- Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.
- Most grocery stores are closed on Monday, but shoppers can find individual store hours online or by reaching out to specific locations.
- All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.
- Most Beer Store locations will be closed on Victoria Day except for 1600 Dundas St. E., 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. (drive-thru only) and 1080 Adelaide St. N. in London as well as 1014 Talbot St. in St. Thomas.
- The Labatt Brewery Retail Store will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
Government services
- Government offices, including city hall, will be closed on Monday.
- Banks will also be closed on Monday.
- Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.
- Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday.
- All London Public Library branches are closed on Sundays until Sunday hours return at select locations in mid-October. Central branch is the only branch typically open on Mondays but it will be closed on Victoria Day.
Recreation/entertainment
- Eight spray pads are already open in London and all of the city’s spray pads will be operational by May 19.
- Movie theatres, including Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas and Hyland Cinema, will be open across the city. Call to confirm specific hours.
- Golf courses will be open throughout the long weekend.
- Boler Mountain is open all weekend.
- The Factory is offering extended hours on Victoria Day, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- East Park is also offering extended hours for most attractions on Victoria Day, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Golf, mini-golf and the driving range will operate on their regular schedule.
- London Children’s Museum will be open through the long weekend, including on Monday, when it is normally closed.
- Storybook Gardens will be offering reduced rates through the long weekend.
- TD Sunfest Block Party will be held at Dundas Place on May 19 and 20.
- LOVE TEXT, a street art video projection experience exploring “LGBTQ2S+ love in the digital world,” will be on display at 345 Ridout St. on May 19 and 20.
- The City of London is offering free recreation activities across the city, including swimming, indoor roller skating, badminton, yoga, slime workshops and more. A full list can be found on the city’s website.
- Under municipal bylaw, backyard fireworks are only allowed between sundown and 11 p.m. on Monday.
Comments