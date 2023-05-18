Victoria Day 2023: What’s open and closed in London

Send this page to someone via email

The unofficial start of summer is on the horizon and with it, several closures to watch out for in the London, Ont., region.

Here’s a list of what is open and closed this Victoria Day long weekend, as well as what special activities are planned.

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed on Victoria Day except for the locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (inside Sherwood Forest Mall), which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, and the location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W., which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the holiday Monday.

All Rexall locations in London will be open over the long weekend. Check for individual store hours.

Westmount Shopping Centre, White Oaks Mall and CF Masonville Place will all be closed on Victoria Day.

Food and drink

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.

Most grocery stores are closed on Monday, but shoppers can find individual store hours online or by reaching out to specific locations.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

Most Beer Store locations will be closed on Victoria Day except for 1600 Dundas St. E., 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. (drive-thru only) and 1080 Adelaide St. N. in London as well as 1014 Talbot St. in St. Thomas.

The Labatt Brewery Retail Store will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Government services

Government offices, including city hall, will be closed on Monday.

Banks will also be closed on Monday.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday.

All London Public Library branches are closed on Sundays until Sunday hours return at select locations in mid-October. Central branch is the only branch typically open on Mondays but it will be closed on Victoria Day.

Recreation/entertainment