City of London, Ont. opens 8 spray pads

While it’s still spring for a few more weeks, summer weather has already arrived. Londoners can now beat the heat by visiting a spray pad.

The City of London, Ont., has announced that spray pads at eight parks across the city will be open starting this weekend.

They are located at Riverbend Park, Oakridge Optimist Park, Ed Blake Park, Bonaventure Meadows Park, Rowntree Park, Queens Park, Ivey Park and South London Community Centre.

The City says it will open the remainder of its 18 spray pads by Friday, May 19.

Spray pads are open from 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily and are free to use.

A full list of spray pads and their locations is available on the City’s website.