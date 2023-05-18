FlixBus begins intercity bus travel between Port Colborne and Toronto

See more sharing options

Intercity bus operator FlixBus expanded its footprint in Ontario on Thursday, adding new stops in Port Colborne and Welland.

The routes will have connections to Toronto’s Union Station, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

The new line runs daily with one trip in each direction between Union and Port Colborne.

Port Colborne-bound trips depart Toronto at 1 p.m. with stops in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland.

Trips to Toronto depart Port Colborne at 4:05 p.m., also stopping in Welland, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

Each trip is roughly two and a half hours depending on traffic.

A one-way trip between Toronto and Port Colborne runs between $17.99 and $31.99 before taxes, depending on the day.

The bus operator closed some transit gaps last year after the demise of Greyhound’s intercity service across Canada.

FlixBus officially became an option in late June 2022 for Ontarians looking for bus travel between London, Hamilton and Toronto.

“Our target is to take Ontarians out of their cars and convince them that it’s less stressful and economically the right choice to take the bus,” Pierre Gourdain, managing director of FlixBus North America told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton at the time.

“It will always remain the cheapest way to go places in Ontario.”

The service also operates from McMaster University in Hamilton with the routes originating at either Western University in London or Toronto’s Harbourfront.