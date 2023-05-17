Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Don’t buy abortion or morning-after pills from this website, Health Canada warns

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 10:23 am
Image dated May 8, 2020 courtesy of Plan C shows a combination pack of mifepristone (L) and misoprostol tablets, two medicines used together, also called the abortion pill. - One week after Sally realized she was pregnant, her home state Texas temporarily banned abortions, deeming them unnecessary elective procedures that were suspended because of the coronavirus crisis.So, the 34-year-old, whose name has been changed for this story to protect her privacy, took matters into her own hands -- something she never would have considered in the past. Having split with her boyfriend, she decided to buy pills on the internet, and perform her own abortion at home. (Photo by Elisa WELLS / PLAN C / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE ===MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP/Elisa WELLS-PLAN C" === TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Luci AUBOURG: Buying pills online for an at-home abortion: a lockdown reality. (Photo by ELISA WELLS/PLAN C/AFP via Getty Images) View image in full screen
A combination pack of mifepristone (L) and misoprostol tablets, two medicines used together, also called the abortion pill. ELISA WELLS/PLAN C/AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health Canada has issued a warning to consumers about purchasing unauthorized abortion and morning-after pills sold from the website “Dr. Pooja.”

On Tuesday, the health regulator issued a public advisory about the prescription drugs containing mifepristone and misoprostol (also known as the abortion pill), and the emergency contraceptives containing levonorgestrel (commonly known as the morning-after pill).

Canadians should not buy any of these unauthorized health products from “Dr. Pooja” websites, Health Canada stated, as they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and may pose a range of serious health risks.

For example, they may be ineffective, expired, mislabelled, subject to recalls, or counterfeit versions of authorized products, the regulator stated. They also may not contain active ingredients, may have wrong ingredients or may contain dangerous additives such as prescription drugs not listed on the label.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Canada seizes unauthorized workout supplements'
Health Canada seizes unauthorized workout supplements

Health Canada said it has “directed the websites to stop selling unauthorized health products and is working to have the websites removed. Health Canada will take further action as necessary to protect the health and safety of people in Canada.”

Trending Now

If you have taken unauthorized products labelled to contain mifepristone and misoprostol, the regulator said to “seek immediate medical attention.” And if you have taken unauthorized emergency contraceptives labelled to contain levonorgestrel, you should speak to your health-care professional, Health Canada said.

“Avoid buying health products from questionable or untrustworthy websites. Be aware of the risks of buying health products online,” Health Canada stated.

Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies, Health Canada said, adding that unauthorized drugs should be returned to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Consumers can check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Advertisement
More on Health
Health CanadaCanada NewsHealth NewsAbortion Pillmorning-after pillabortion pill canadaabortion pill dr. poojaDr. PoojaHealth Canada abortion pillHealth Canada Dr. PoojaHealth Canada morning aftre pillmorning after pill canadamorning after pill dr. poojawhat is dr. pooja
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers