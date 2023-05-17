Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigate after 28-year-old man shot and killed in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 8:50 am
A 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot several times early Wednesday morning in Montreal's Ahunstic-Cartierville neighbourhood. View image in full screen
A 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot several times early Wednesday morning in Montreal's Ahunstic-Cartierville neighbourhood. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News
Montreal police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. alerting them a man was found unconscious in a parking lot outside a convenience store on Henri-Bourrasa near Bois de Boulogne Avenue.

The victim was declared dead at the scene with multiple gunshots to the upper body. According to witness accounts, no gunshots were heard in the area, SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said.

Police have made no arrests and currently have no suspects. Investigators from the major crimes unit have taken over.

Drouin said there is no link to the shooting that took place a little less than 12 hours before that killed a 39-year-old woman in a parking lot on Jean-Talon Street West, near the intersection with De la Savane Street, in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges district.

The latest death is confirmed to be the ninth homicide in Montreal this year.

