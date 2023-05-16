Cyclist taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A cyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the McNicoll Avenue and Kennedy Road area at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Paramedics told Global News they had taken a woman to a trauma centre.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
