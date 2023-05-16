Menu

Cyclist taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 7:33 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A cyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the McNicoll Avenue and Kennedy Road area at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics told Global News they had taken a woman to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

