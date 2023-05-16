Cyclist taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the McNicoll Avenue and Kennedy Road area at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics told Global News they had taken a woman to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

COLLISION:

McNicoll Av + Kennedy Rd

6:06 p.m.

– Reports of a cyclist struck by vehicle

– Police are on scene with medics

– Cyclist is being transported to a trauma center

– Driver has remained on scene#GO1101130

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2023