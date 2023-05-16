2 dead after car crashes into Keremeos area river

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were found dead 0n Monday in a car that appears to have barrelled over an embankment and into the Similkameen River in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

It was around 9:30 a.m., on May 15, when an overturned vehicle was discovered in the river, one kilometre east of the 4000 block of Highway 3, near Keremeos.

“It appeared the vehicle left the highway, struck a tree, went down the embankment and landed upside-down, submerged in the river,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.

“The exact day and time the collision occurred is uncertain, but likely occurred during the previous 24 hours.”

Emergency crews extracted the two occupants from inside the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead.

The RCMP, along with the BC Coroners Service, are investigating the cause of the crash.