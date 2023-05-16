Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Canada

2 dead after car crashes into Keremeos area river

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 5:10 pm
Two people were found dead 0n Monday in a car that appears to have barrelled over an embankment and into the Similkameen River in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

It was around 9:30 a.m., on May 15, when an overturned vehicle was discovered in the river, one kilometre east of the 4000 block of Highway 3, near Keremeos.

“It appeared the vehicle left the highway, struck a tree, went down the embankment and landed upside-down, submerged in the river,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.

“The exact day and time the collision occurred is uncertain, but likely occurred during the previous 24 hours.”

Emergency crews extracted the two occupants from inside the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead.

The RCMP, along with the BC Coroners Service, are investigating the cause of the crash.

Fatal Crashsouth okanaganHighway 3BC Coroners ServicesimilkameenKeremeossimilkameen riverCpl. James GrandyBC Coroners Service investigation
