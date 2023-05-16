‘Issues at heart’: London, Ont. airport to feel effects of potential WestJet strike

As the union representing some 1,600 flight crew at WestJet and subsidiary Swoop have issued a 72-hour strike notice, the London International Airport could see some major impacts ahead of the May long weekend.

On Monday, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said in a statement WestJet pilots plan to begin lawful job action beginning 3 a.m. Friday unless a deal is reached, which “could include grounding all aircraft and effectively shutting down operations.”

Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of the London International Airport, says concerns are high for local terminals as they have plans to launch new flights through the airline later this week.

“Ironically, on Friday, we’re launching direct non-stop to Abbotsford, B.C., with Swoop and direct non-stop to Edmonton, Alta., with WestJet,” he said. “To have any passengers impacted and have their travel plans changed last minute is always a stressful situation and that’s what we’re concerned about the most right now.”

“We’re hopeful that WestJet and the pilot group will find a way forward before Friday,” he added.

WestJet said guests impacted by flight delays or cancellations will be refunded or re-accommodated as applicable.

Bernard Lewall, who heads the union’s WestJet contingent, said in a news release that “flight disruptions are never an ideal outcome … we want to continue being a major contributor to our company’s success by helping WestJet realize its growth strategy.”

However, he added that “WestJet pilots will withdraw services to secure a contract that will fix many of the airline’s labour problems and make it a career destination for pilots once again.”

The WestJet Group responded with a lockout notice.

“The decision to issue a lockout notice, in response to the actions taken by the union today, was not one that was made lightly,” said WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a statement.

Top issues in contract negotiations with the airline include job protection, pay and scheduling.

The union noted that while progress was made on most non-cost items, the sides have been unable to reach an agreement.

Geraint Harvey, Dancap private equity chair of human organization at Western University in London, Ont., is an expert on labour relations in commercial aviation. He said that while “there is no doubt” COVID-19 has had an impact on the airline industry, the issues at the heart of the labour dispute predate the pandemic.

“Even though the pandemic had a huge impact on airlines, like WestJet, there have also been changes in the industry as a result of liberalization,” he said. “The emphasis on low fares in commercial aviation and the necessity for low costs have created problems in the industry that predate both the pandemic and the financial crisis, and these problems were manifesting a decade ago.”

“The terms and conditions of employment have eroded, and this is certainly the case in Canada, and one of the myths of aviation in Canada is that pilots are paid exceptionally well when that’s simply not the case,” Harvey said. “This is a job that is incredibly tough to do, and it has become a highly unattractive job for anyone to undertake.”

But Harvey stressed that the impact of a strike would go beyond cancelled flights and travel disruptions, saying “travellers may lose faith in an airline’s ability to transport them in the future.”

“Neither of these parties want this action,” he said. “It’s incredibly bad news for the airline, and it’s bad news for pilots as well.

“If a strike does happen, that’s money lost. So that’s bad news for the airline. But it’s also bad news for airline pilots, because the pilots themselves know that by taking this action it has a financial impact on the airline, ultimately impacting their employer and could be bad for them in the long term,” Harvey continued.

“Strike action has a direct impact on demand going forward … Pilots are essential and cannot be substituted.”

Harvey said that “aviation and airline travel is an international industry by its very nature,” and hopes that “this particular dispute is resolved in the interest of all parties so we can have a vibrant aviation industry in Canada.”

Should the strike action take effect, those who booked flights directly with WestJet or Swoop will be contacted via email if there are changes to existing travel.

People who booked through a travel agent or online through a third party are asked to contact them directly.

– with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and The Canadian Press