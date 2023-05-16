Two suspects arrested, a third still wanted for alleged mail fraud in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects have been apprehended and a third is still wanted concerning alleged mailbox fraud last year.

London, Ont., police reported late last year several complaints from residents saying people had reportedly looked into their unlocked mailboxes. Some of the victims reported receiving new credit cards and bank accounts opened in their names without their knowledge or consent, police say.

Now, police say they have identified three suspects they believe are responsible.

London police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old Mississauga man and a 20-year-old Toronto resident with multiple offences.

The 21-year-old faces two counts of mischief under $5,000, five counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The 20-year-old faces one count of mischief under $5,000 and four counts of fraud under $5,000.

Police say a 23-year-old man from Montreal is still wanted for two counts of fraud under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.