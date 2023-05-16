Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two suspects arrested, a third still wanted for alleged mail fraud in London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted May 16, 2023 4:35 pm
Police in London, Ont., say two suspects have been arrested and a third is still wanted in connection with complaints of mail fraud last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley. View image in full screen
Police in London, Ont., say two suspects have been arrested and a third is still wanted in connection with complaints of mail fraud last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley. DJC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two suspects have been apprehended and a third is still wanted concerning alleged mailbox fraud last year.

London, Ont., police reported late last year several complaints from residents saying people had reportedly looked into their unlocked mailboxes. Some of the victims reported receiving new credit cards and bank accounts opened in their names without their knowledge or consent, police say.

Now, police say they have identified three suspects they believe are responsible.

London police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old Mississauga man and a 20-year-old Toronto resident with multiple offences.

The 21-year-old faces two counts of mischief under $5,000, five counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Trending Now

The 20-year-old faces one count of mischief under $5,000 and four counts of fraud under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a 23-year-old man from Montreal is still wanted for two counts of fraud under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

More on Crime
LondonTheftLondon OntarioLondon PoliceLdnontLondon Police ServicelpsMischiefmail theftMail Fraud
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers