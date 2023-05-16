Menu

Crime

OPP investigate fight tied to weekend crash near Dunnville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 4:27 pm
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a May 12, 2023 collision at Bird Road and Highway 3 in Haldimand County. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
OPP are seeking assistance from the public after a crash just east of Dunnville, Ont. Friday sent a motorcycle rider to a Hamilton hospital.

Investigators say the bike was hit by a vehicle around 3 a.m. on May 12 near Bird Road and Highway 3.

The 65-year-old rider from Haldimand County, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, at one point was in an altercation with the other driver.

Police are seeking surveillance video or witnesses and asking anyone with information to reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.

