OPP investigate fight tied to weekend crash near Dunnville

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are seeking assistance from the public after a crash just east of Dunnville, Ont. Friday sent a motorcycle rider to a Hamilton hospital.

Investigators say the bike was hit by a vehicle around 3 a.m. on May 12 near Bird Road and Highway 3.

The 65-year-old rider from Haldimand County, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, at one point was in an altercation with the other driver.

Police are seeking surveillance video or witnesses and asking anyone with information to reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.