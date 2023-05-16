Police nab suspect during break-and-enter call at Guelph business

Charges are being laid against a Guelph man after police were called about a break and enter at a business in the southwest end of the city.
The Guelph Police Service went to a commercial property near the intersection of Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road West just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers found a man fleeing the building on foot and he was arrested a short distance away, police say.
Investigators say entry into the building was gained through the elevator from the underground parking garage.
They say a search of the individual turned up some break-in tools, including a lock-picking set and wire cutters. They also recovered mail that did not belong to the suspect.
A 29-year-old man faces charges including breach of probation and possession of stolen property. He was held for a bail hearing.
