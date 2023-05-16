Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough bar co-owner charged with sexual assault involving employee: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 4:03 pm
Peterborough police arrested the co-owner of a bar following an investigation into a reported sexual assault. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested the co-owner of a bar following an investigation into a reported sexual assault. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A co-owner of a bar in Peterborough, Ont., is facing a sexual assault charge involving an employee following a police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in March 2023, police were informed of a sexual assault that occurred in the basement of The Social on George St. North in November 2022.

The alleged incident involved the bar’s co-owner and a 23-year-old female employee, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a man on Monday.

Lang Freeman, 43, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Trending Now

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 30.

Police said they released his name as “it is believed there could more victims in the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark Jilesen at 705-876-1122 ext. 285 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

More on Crime
Sexual AssaultPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeSex Crimespeterborough sexual assaultpeterborough barEmployee AssaultedThe Social
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers