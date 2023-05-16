Peterborough bar co-owner charged with sexual assault involving employee: police

Send this page to someone via email

A co-owner of a bar in Peterborough, Ont., is facing a sexual assault charge involving an employee following a police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in March 2023, police were informed of a sexual assault that occurred in the basement of The Social on George St. North in November 2022.

The alleged incident involved the bar’s co-owner and a 23-year-old female employee, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a man on Monday.

Lang Freeman, 43, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 30.

Police said they released his name as “it is believed there could more victims in the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark Jilesen at 705-876-1122 ext. 285 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca