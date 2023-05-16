Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Calgary Stampeders sign first round draft pick Cole Tucker

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 12:09 pm
The Calgary Stampeders signed Canadian receiver Cole Tucker on Tuesday.

Tucker, Calgary’s first-round pick (fourth overall) in the 2023 CFL draft, attended the Minnesota Vikings rookie mini-camp before joining the Stampeders.

The six-foot-two 195-pound Tucker had 45 catches for 632 yards and four TDs last season at Northern Illinois.

Tucker played 53 games over six seasons at the school, recording 155 receptions for 2,030 yards and 10 TDs.

The Stampeders’ first preseason game is May 22. The regular season is set to start June 8.

Redblacks release veteran linebacker Patrick Levels

In other CFL news, the Ottawa Redblacks released veteran American linebacker Patrick Levels on Tuesday.

Levels, 28, appeared in 13 regular-season games last season with Ottawa, registering 59 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

Levels has spent the last five seasons in the CFL with Calgary (2017-18), Montreal (2019-2021) and Ottawa. He has suited up for 68 regular-season games and accumulated 222 defensive tackles, 15 special-teams tackles, 12 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

