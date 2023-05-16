Amber Alert issued for Thunder Bay child

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Ontario-wide Amber Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Emerson Poulin.

Thunder Bay police requested the Amber Alert on Tuesday just after noon.

Police say the eight-year-old is around four feet tall with brown hair and is from Thunder Bay.

View image in full screen Thunder Bay police requested the Amber Alert on Tuesday, May 16 just after noon for eight-year-old Emerson Poulin, who was last seen in the northern community. Via OPP

Police say Emerson is believed to be with Christopher Poulin, 28 from Prince Albert, Sask.

Story continues below advertisement

The two were last seen around 11 p.m. on Monday, May 15.

Thunder Bay police say the pair could be heading toward Prince Albert.

The suspect is described as blond, weighing around 190 pounds and five feet 11 inches tall.

If they are seen, people are asked to call 911 or go to the Amber Alert section on the OPP website.