Motorcycle rider dead after collision in Hamilton’s north end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 7:39 pm
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Police say a motorbike rider died May 15, 2023 following a collision on Concession 5 and Centre Road. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Police say a motorcycle rider is dead following a late afternoon crash in north Hamilton, Ont.

Investigators revealed the coming together of a van and and a motorbike just before 6 p.m. at Concession Road 5 and Centre Road near Joe Sams Park in the Waterdown North area.

The male rider was pronounced dead on the scene, and collision reconstruction teams are on scene investigating.

Traffic along a stretch of Concession between Highway 6 and Robson Road, as well as Centre between Concession 6 and North Waterdown Drive has been affected by closures.

