Motorcycle rider dead after collision in Hamilton’s north end

Police say a motorcycle rider is dead following a late afternoon crash in north Hamilton, Ont.

Investigators revealed the coming together of a van and and a motorbike just before 6 p.m. at Concession Road 5 and Centre Road near Joe Sams Park in the Waterdown North area.

The male rider was pronounced dead on the scene, and collision reconstruction teams are on scene investigating.

Traffic along a stretch of Concession between Highway 6 and Robson Road, as well as Centre between Concession 6 and North Waterdown Drive has been affected by closures.

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a van near Concession 5 and Centre Rd in #HamOnt. The male motorcycle driver was pronounced on scene. Collision Reconstruction has been contacted. Traffic is impacted, so please find alternate routes. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 15, 2023