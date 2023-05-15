$600K in damage as 2 homes hit by fire on Hamilton Mountain

See more sharing options

A pair of houses were damaged in a multiple-alarm fire on the Mountain in Hamilton, Ont. Monday afternoon.

Firefighters wire called out to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. at a residential neighbourhood on Cloverhill Road between Brantdale Avenue and Gateview Drive.

One of the homes saw exterior and interior damage at its rear with a deck, fence and motorcycle consumed by flames.

A neighbouring home was also damaged with a vehicle in a driveway and a wooden fence affected by the flames.

No injuries were reported as occupants in both homes were able to escape.

The Red Cross was called in to assist with alternate accommodations for some displaced residents.

The cause is still under investigation, but an early indicator suggests smoking was a factor.

Damage is estimated to be in the neighbourhood of $600,000.

$25K in damage after fire at tire storage facility

Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a tire storage business just before 11 a.m. in the Hamilton’s industrial sector.

The blaze was contained to just a building at Wentworth Street North, between Burton and Keith streets.

“Crews on the exterior and interior of the building were able to make a quick knock down of the fire before it was able to take hold inside,” Chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News in an email.

“Fire damage was confined to the exterior of the building however there was significant smoke migration into the building.”

There were no injuries reported, and the cause has not yet been determined.

Initial damage estimates for the property are in the $25,000 range.

Hamilton fire dealt with three fires in a span of five hours across the city Monday, including a blaze on Beeforth Road in Millgrove, Ont.

Earlier in the day, Doug Ford announced $700,000 to support life-saving training projects designed for 203 professional and volunteer firefighters around the province.