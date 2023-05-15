Hamilton, Ont. firefighters battle blaze at house in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters say no one was injured in a Hamilton, Ont. blaze on the city’s north side Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a residential home in Millgrove on Beeforth Avenue between Concession Roads 5 and 6 east sometime around 9:30 a.m., according to a Hamilton Fire spokesperson.

“Crews were met with a large working fire which appeared to have started near the back of the house in the kitchen area … (and) extended through the roof,” assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager said in an email.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and the estimated dollar loss due to damage has not yet been determined.