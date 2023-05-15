Air quality advisory issued for parts of Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were placed under an air quality advisory on Monday due to high levels of ground-level ozone.

The advisory affects the northeastern municipalities of Metro Vancouver, along with the Central and Eastern Fraser Valley, and will remain in place until further notice, the Metro Vancouver Regional District said.

Ground-level ozone is produced when pollutants generated from burning fuel interact with volatile organic compounds in the presence of sunlight.

It is usually observed at its highest concentrations in the mid-afternoon and early evening on summer days. British Columbia is currently in the midst of a heat wave producing temperatures usually observed in late July or early August.

A wildfire burning near Davis Lake, north of Mission, is also producing smoke that has contributed to hazy conditions in the region’s northeast, but Metro Vancouver said it wasn’t producing enough fine particulate matter to hit the threshold for an advisory.

Residents of the affected areas are urged to avoid strenuous activity during the afternoon and early evening, especially if breathing is difficult.

People with underlying conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lung disease, heart disease or diabetes, pregnant people, children and older adults are considered at the highest risk.

People who work outdoors and people experiencing homelessness are also at a higher risk, Metro Vancouver said.