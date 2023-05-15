Westbound Highway 7/8 in Kitchener closed for police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The westbound lanes of Highway 7/8 between Homer Watson Boulevard and Fischer-Hallman Road were closed for an investigation on Monday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say Waterloo and Ontario Provincial Police officers are headed to the scene for the investigation, according to a tweet posted at 2:17 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ROAD CLOSURE: Highway 7/8 westbound is closed from Homer Watson Boulevard to Fischer-Hallman Road for a police investigation. WRPS and OPP are responding. Please find an alternate route. Occ: 23-134353 (969) pic.twitter.com/sPm2cLM7aH — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 15, 2023