Crime

Westbound Highway 7/8 in Kitchener closed for police investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 3:03 pm
File photo: A road closed sign. View image in full screen
File photo: A road closed sign. Brad Ferguson via Getty Images
The westbound lanes of Highway 7/8 between Homer Watson Boulevard and Fischer-Hallman Road were closed for an investigation on Monday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say Waterloo and Ontario Provincial Police officers are headed to the scene for the investigation, according to a tweet posted at 2:17 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

