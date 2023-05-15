Toronto woman plans to buy new house, car and travel after winning $10.6M

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old Toronto woman who has occasionally played the lottery over the last few years plans to buy a new house, a new car and hopes to travel after hitting the jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said Monday that North York resident Xiaomin Han, a mother and grandmother, won $10,600,885.60 in the Sept. 10, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Han told the OLG that she didn’t initially believe she had won, saying she was “a little skeptical.”

“I couldn’t believe the number in front of me, so I called my sister to have her verify it was real,” she said.

“I feel calm, but excited to be a winner.”

A new house and a new car are among the plans Han has with her winnings. She also hopes to travel throughout Europe, as she has never been there before.

Han told the OLG she has played the lottery occasionally, always choosing her own numbers, with her favourite games being Lotto Max and Daily Grand.

Her winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was bought at JJ Smoke Centre on Yonge Street in North York.

