Temporary dog parks are coming to these Edmonton neighbourhoods for summer

Send this page to someone via email

Temporary dog parks are coming to 19 neighbourhoods in Edmonton starting in mid-May, according to the city.

The neighbourhoods, most of which are located in the city’s southwest, were “identified as high need for an off-leash area,” said the city.

All of the parks have dog waste bags and dispensers, garbage cans and signage that details the responsibilities of dog owners.

2:02 Dog barks for help after woman falls down Edmonton river valley embankment

According to the city, almost all the parks will be fully fenced and have clearly identified boundaries. The parks will be, on average, about 3,000 square metres, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the areas were selected based on how close they were to existing off-leash areas, the number of licensed dogs in the neighbourhood and if there had been a number of requests for a dog park.

Any of the temporary parks could become permanent if the six months they’re open prove to be a success, the city said, adding if significant changes are needed, a request for funding will need to be brought to city council.

Dog owners and people who live near the parks can give their feedback through a survey on the city’s website.

Temporary dog parks coming to Edmonton in mid-May: