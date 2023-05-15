Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Temporary dog parks are coming to these Edmonton neighbourhoods for summer

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 15, 2023 2:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Pilot program to create up to 30 pop-up dog parks across Edmonton'
Pilot program to create up to 30 pop-up dog parks across Edmonton
In a few months, the City of Edmonton will begin installing 30 pop-up dog parks as part of a six-month pilot project meant to help build "15-minute communities.” But as Dan Grummett reports, there's concerns the temporary off-leash areas will stretch resources at places like Animal Care and Control. – Jan 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Temporary dog parks are coming to 19 neighbourhoods in Edmonton starting in mid-May, according to the city.

The neighbourhoods, most of which are located in the city’s southwest, were “identified as high need for an off-leash area,” said the city.

All of the parks have dog waste bags and dispensers, garbage cans and signage that details the responsibilities of dog owners.

Click to play video: 'Dog barks for help after woman falls down Edmonton river valley embankment'
Dog barks for help after woman falls down Edmonton river valley embankment

According to the city, almost all the parks will be fully fenced and have clearly identified boundaries. The parks will be, on average, about 3,000 square metres, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the areas were selected based on how close they were to existing off-leash areas, the number of licensed dogs in the neighbourhood and if there had been a number of requests for a dog park.

Any of the temporary parks could become permanent if the six months they’re open prove to be a success, the city said, adding if significant changes are needed, a request for funding will need to be brought to city council.

Trending Now

Dog owners and people who live near the parks can give their feedback through a survey on the city’s website.

Temporary dog parks coming to Edmonton in mid-May:

  • Carlton: 16332 136 Street NW
  • Trumpeter/Hawks Ridge/Starling: Trumpeter Park, 20326 128 Avenue NW
  • Secord/Rosenthal: Winterburn Ball Diamond, 9704 Winterburn Road
  • Suder Greens/Webber Greens: Webber Greens Park, 1180 Webber Greens Drive
  • Breckenridge Greens/Granville: Granville Getty Park, 7630 Getty Link NW
  • Brittania Youngstown/Glenwood: 10235 160 Street NW
  • La Perle/Belmead: 9035 189 Street NW
  • The Hamptons/Glastonbury: Glastonbury Park, 1101 Grantham Drive NW
  • Jamieson Place: Colonel FC Jamieson Park, 5403 109 Street NW
  • Meadowlark Park: Jasper Place Jubilee Park, 9200 160 Street NW
  • Bulyea Heights: G.H.V. Bulyea Park, 280 Bulyea Road NW
  • Windermere: 1220 Windermere Way SW
  • Ambleside: Ambleside Park, 181 Ambleside Drive SW
  • Glenridding Heights: Glenridding Park, 1315 163 Street SW
  • South Terwillegar: Terwillegar South Park, 1504 Towne Centre Boulevard NW
  • Allard: 490 Allard Boulevard SW
  • Summerside: 1513 88 Street SW
  • Charlesworth: Charlesworth Park, 503 59 Street SW
  • Matt Berry/Hollick Kenyon: 15803 64 Street NW
More on Science and Tech
City of EdmontonDog ParkEdmonton parksEdmonton petsEdmonton dog parksEdmonton animalstemporary dog park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers