Temporary dog parks are coming to these Edmonton neighbourhoods for summer

Temporary dog parks are coming to 19 neighbourhoods in Edmonton starting in mid-May, according to the city.
The neighbourhoods, most of which are located in the city’s southwest, were “identified as high need for an off-leash area,” said the city.
All of the parks have dog waste bags and dispensers, garbage cans and signage that details the responsibilities of dog owners.
According to the city, almost all the parks will be fully fenced and have clearly identified boundaries. The parks will be, on average, about 3,000 square metres, the city said.
The city said the areas were selected based on how close they were to existing off-leash areas, the number of licensed dogs in the neighbourhood and if there had been a number of requests for a dog park.
Any of the temporary parks could become permanent if the six months they’re open prove to be a success, the city said, adding if significant changes are needed, a request for funding will need to be brought to city council.
Dog owners and people who live near the parks can give their feedback through a survey on the city’s website.
Temporary dog parks coming to Edmonton in mid-May:
- Carlton: 16332 136 Street NW
- Trumpeter/Hawks Ridge/Starling: Trumpeter Park, 20326 128 Avenue NW
- Secord/Rosenthal: Winterburn Ball Diamond, 9704 Winterburn Road
- Suder Greens/Webber Greens: Webber Greens Park, 1180 Webber Greens Drive
- Breckenridge Greens/Granville: Granville Getty Park, 7630 Getty Link NW
- Brittania Youngstown/Glenwood: 10235 160 Street NW
- La Perle/Belmead: 9035 189 Street NW
- The Hamptons/Glastonbury: Glastonbury Park, 1101 Grantham Drive NW
- Jamieson Place: Colonel FC Jamieson Park, 5403 109 Street NW
- Meadowlark Park: Jasper Place Jubilee Park, 9200 160 Street NW
- Bulyea Heights: G.H.V. Bulyea Park, 280 Bulyea Road NW
- Windermere: 1220 Windermere Way SW
- Ambleside: Ambleside Park, 181 Ambleside Drive SW
- Glenridding Heights: Glenridding Park, 1315 163 Street SW
- South Terwillegar: Terwillegar South Park, 1504 Towne Centre Boulevard NW
- Allard: 490 Allard Boulevard SW
- Summerside: 1513 88 Street SW
- Charlesworth: Charlesworth Park, 503 59 Street SW
- Matt Berry/Hollick Kenyon: 15803 64 Street NW
