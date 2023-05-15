Semi-truck lodged in Kelowna townhouse removed after over a month

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been over a month since a semi-truck lost control and crashed into a Kelowna, B.C., townhouse, but on Monday morning, it was finally removed.

On April 11, a semi-truck hauling an empty flatbed trailer lost control along Gordon Drive near Cameron Avenue and plowed into the structure. No one was injured.

The homeowners were forced to find other living arrangements, and it’s been a nightmare for them ever since.

The vacant home was looted twice. Two men, 36-year-old Daniel Kozub and 45-year-old Shawn McKay, are now facing charges.

RCMP allege the pair got their hands on one of the home’s key fobs after the initial break-in and re-entered the home that same day through the front door.

The homeowner, Samer Shehadeh, told Global News the security company watching over his house, Kalamalka Security, says the suspects posed as construction workers. Numerous items were stolen, including electronics, jewelry, credit cards, car keys and their car.

The stolen vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracking system and was located nearby.

It’s not known how long the suspects were inside the home, but Shehadeh said pictures from inside the house indicate the culprits spent some time inside drinking and ransacking the home.

Now that the semi has been removed from the home, it will be boarded up until the renovations are complete and the structure is deemed safe for the family to return.