Peterborough man charged with sexual interference involving teenage girl

A Peterborough man is facing charges after an incident involving a teenage girl.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on May 12 officers were notified of several incidents between a man and a 14-year-old girl.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man, who was charged with sexual interference and failure to comply with a recognizance to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 6.