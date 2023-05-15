Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual interference involving teenage girl

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 1:29 pm
A Peterborough man faces a sexual interference charge involving a teenage girl, police report.
A Peterborough man faces a sexual interference charge involving a teenage girl, police report. Daniel Allan / Getty Images
A Peterborough man is facing charges after an incident involving a teenage girl.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on May 12 officers were notified of several incidents between a man and a 14-year-old girl.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man, who was charged with sexual interference and failure to comply with a recognizance to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 6.

 

