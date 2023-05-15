Reported stolen Jeep found on fire east of Lindsay: police

See more sharing options

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say a vehicle reported stolen on Sunday night was found on fire early Monday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, just before midnight Sunday, officers responded to a report of a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee stolen from a driveway on Victoria Avenue North.

It’s believed the incident occurred between 8 p.m. and 11:50 p.m.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, police say OPP located the vehicle engulfed in flames on Heights Road, approximately nine kilometres east of the theft scene.

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.