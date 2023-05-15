Menu

Crime

Reported stolen Jeep found on fire east of Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 12:33 pm
Police in Lindsay, Ont., say a vehicle reported stolen on May 14 was later discovered on fire just east of Lindsay. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., say a vehicle reported stolen on May 14 was later discovered on fire just east of Lindsay. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Lindsay, Ont., say a vehicle reported stolen on Sunday night was found on fire early Monday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, just before midnight Sunday, officers responded to a report of a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee stolen from a driveway on Victoria Avenue North.

It’s believed the incident occurred between 8 p.m. and 11:50 p.m.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, police say OPP located the vehicle engulfed in flames on Heights Road, approximately nine kilometres east of the theft scene.

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

