Fire

About $600K in damage after fire at home on Nina Court in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 10:59 am
Firefighters at a home on Nina Court on the Mountain in Hamilton Ont. battling a blaze at a care home May 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters at a home on Nina Court on the Mountain in Hamilton Ont. battling a blaze at a care home May 13, 2023. Hamilton Fire
Firefighters say a home on the Mountain in Hamilton, Ont., sustained some $600,000 in damage following a Saturday blaze.

Flames started sometime around 4:30 p.m. at a care home for people with developmental disabilities on Nina Court just northwest of Rymal Road East and Upper Ottawa Street.

“On arrival, crews were met with a large working fire from the garage, extending through the roof,” assistant deputy fire chief Shawn De Jager told Global News in email.

No neighbouring homes were damaged in the blaze and there were no injuries.

The cause has not yet been determined.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was notified of the incident.

