About $600K in damage after fire at home on Nina Court in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters say a home on the Mountain in Hamilton, Ont., sustained some $600,000 in damage following a Saturday blaze.

Flames started sometime around 4:30 p.m. at a care home for people with developmental disabilities on Nina Court just northwest of Rymal Road East and Upper Ottawa Street.

.@HamiltonFireDep crews on scene of a residential structure fire on Nina Court. Thankful there were no injuries. #StrongForYou #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/Y0CLbUZOLo — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) May 13, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“On arrival, crews were met with a large working fire from the garage, extending through the roof,” assistant deputy fire chief Shawn De Jager told Global News in email.

No neighbouring homes were damaged in the blaze and there were no injuries.

The cause has not yet been determined.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was notified of the incident.