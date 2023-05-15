1 in custody after ‘suspicious’ fire at south London, Ont. home

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody following a suspicious fire in a south London, Ont., home early Monday.

London Fire Department said crews were called to 226 Highview Ave. around 4 a.m. Gary Mosburger, platoon chief for the London Fire Department, told Global News that crews found smoke coming from the second floor.

“Crews were able to get that fire under control within about 10 minutes,” he said. “The fire was contained to the unit itself and did not spread beyond. We did ventilate the rest of the building, ensuring air quality was good for people that are returned back to their units.

“Crews also performed a search rescue as well to ensure that there was no trapped occupants within the building or in the unit,” Mosburger added.

One person was treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

Update 1 – ventilation of smoke is complete and one individual has been transported to hospital by @MLPS911 District Chief has requested a Fire Investigator attend to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire. ^gm #ldnont — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 15, 2023

A damage estimate has been pegged at $80,000.

“A good amount of that is just due to water that had been used in fire suppression activities,” Mosburger said.

He said that the fire has been deemed suspicious and one individual was taken into custody by the London police. Few other details have been released.

“At this point, because of the suspicious nature, they are the lead on the investigation side with the assistance of the London Fire Department’s fire investigators.”

The origin, cause and circumstances of the blaze have not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.