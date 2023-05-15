Alberta wildfires: Evacuation order issued for Chipewyan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order was issued Sunday night for Chipewyan Lake, a small community in northern Alberta in the Municipal District of Opportunity, and the surrounding area.

The evacuation order was issued at 9:30 p.m. due to wildfire.

“The community of Chipewyan Lake and surrounding area has issued an evacuation order. Everyone in the affected area must evacuate immediately,” the Alberta Emergency Alert reads.

The alert did not define the “surrounding area in the MD of Opportunity” but a Facebook post on the MD of Opportunity No. 17 Emergency Management page Sunday night the evacuation zone was the Hamlet of Chipewyan Lake. It advised people to take the Chip Lake Road to Wabasca.

Evacuees are being told to register at the Lakeview Sports Center in Wabasca.

Buses are being provided at the Chipewyan Lake Shop. Anyone who needs transportation to the shop should call 780-773 -9783.

“Bring pets, important documents, medication, and enough food, water and supplies for seven days,” the alert said.

Chipewyan Lake is located on the southern shore of Chipewyan Lake, approximately 110 kilometres north of Wabasca and 128 kilometres west of Fort McMurray. It is 450 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The latest census information lists its population as fewer than 100 people.

It was also evacuated in 2019 because of an out-of-control wildfire.

There are currently 89 wildfires burning in Alberta, 23 of which are listed as out of control.

As of Sunday, there were several wildfires in the Slave Lake Forest Area.

“The hot, dry conditions resulted in increased fire behavior across all wildfires in the Grizzly Complex,” Alberta Wildfire said in an update.

“Firefighters, aircraft and heavy equipment are actioning hotspots and flare ups, as well as building fire guards in critical areas.

“There are 68 firefighters, 13 helicopters and five heavy equipment groups working on these wildfires. An additional 20 firefighters from the U.S. are expected to arrive today.”

For the latest and most up-to-date evacuation orders, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.