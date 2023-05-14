Menu

Crime

Hamilton police seek suspect after shooting on central mountain

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted May 14, 2023 7:35 pm
Hamilton police say a 36-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the central mountain on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a 36-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the central mountain on Friday afternoon.
Hamilton police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on the central mountain.

Officers were called to the area of East 18th Street on Friday at 1:30 p.m. where they found a 36-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

In a media release, investigators have identified a man they say they suspect is responsible for the shooting.

He’s wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and a number of other firearm-related charges.

“Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect and to call 911 if you see him,” reads the release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective David Brewster of the Investigative Services Division at 905-546-4067.

